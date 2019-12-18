Weather Forecast December 18:Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

As there is no significant weather pattern is over Nepal, Nepal’s weather will be depend on local situation. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the eastern hilly region and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

The Western Disturbance will affect the Western Himalayas by the night of December 18. Clouding will appear gradually; isolated places of the upper reaches may witness light snow and will gradually. Over the plains, clouding will increase gradually basically from the evening of December 18 and cold day intensity will decrease.