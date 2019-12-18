XcelTrip Nepal Launched As A First OTA In Nepal

Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Chiranjivi Nepal launched Xcel Trip, the first Nepali Online Travel Aggregator amid a function in Kathmandu. Launching the Travel Aggregator, governor Nepal expressed that Xcel Trip will promote Nepal’s tourism sector abroad offering Nepal visit package through its global network.

Built with a vision to empower local hoteliers by providing them with the latest technology and marketing skill set to connect them to millions of regional and International trivellers, Xcel Trip OTA Pvt Ltd. Nepal is first start up OTA company in Nepal.

“With our full OTA (online travel aggregator) operators within the country, we have right domain, expertise, a renowned leadership team. Our team understands the inner workings of the travel industry of Nepal and across the globe,” said Aditya Baral, co-founder and country director XcelTrip Nepal. As we open our service in Nepal on the eve of Visit Nepal 2020, we will help to make Visit Nepal 2020 a great success.” Our aim is building a global Nepali brand.”

Officially recognized by Nepal Tourism Board and Official OTA partner of Visit Nepal 2020, XcelTrip is an exclusive payment partner of E-Sewa.

Promoted by Gyanendra Khadka, a Silicon Valley based Nepali entrepreneur who have invested in over 15 startups worldwide. “Our vision is to make Nepal on the top 10 global travel destination and drive-in-bound travel and economic growth in Nepal by leveraging the power of technology and tourism,” said Khadka.

Addressing the launching program, Gyanendra Khadka, founder and CEO, XcelTrip Global, said he is proud to establish the organization as a first start of Nepal at the global scale.

He said that XcelTrip Nepal has already begun the process of on boarding hotels and airlines in Nepal. “Since it is based in Nepal, it provides full customer and vendor service to both consumers and hotels to avoid the hassle. We are committed four faster payment settlements with hotels.”

“Nepal Rastra Bank has already given formal approval to transact foreign currency in Nepal through banks of Nepal. All payment settlement will be done in Nepal retaining foreign currency back in Nepal,” said Khadka.

As Nepal is on the eve of celebrating Visit Nepal Year 2020 with an aim to bring in 2 million tourists to Nepal, the launching of XcelTrip Nepal is highly significant.

“At a time when Nepal has been making effort to bring more tourists in Nepal, opening of first Nepali OTA will greatly contribute to expand our market,” said Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO of Nepal Tourism Board. “This OTA is our official partner for Visit Nepal 2020.”

During the launching program, XcelTrip Nepal also signed MoU with E-Sewa and Software College of IT and E-commerce. Tourism entrepreneur and founder of positive thinking Karna Shakya address the program as a special guest.

Addressing the launching, the first vice president of Hotel Association Nepal, Binayak Shah said that the first Nepali OTA can make a difference in hotel booking sector in Nepal.

Addressed by member secretary of Visit Nepal Year 2020 Bachchu Narayan Shrestha, the program concludes with vote of thanks by Sarad Pradhan, head, business and communication, XcellTrip Nepal.

XcellTrip California is a global online travel platform with provides users access to over 1.5 million hotels and 400 plus Airlines on its website and mobile apps.