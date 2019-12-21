President Trump Agrees On Feb. 4 For State Of The Union Address

President Donald Trump accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to deliver the annual State of the Union on Capitol Hill on Feb. 4, the White House said Friday.

The announcement came two days after the House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump, making him the third U.S. president to be impeached.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives," Pelosi wrote in an invitation to Trump.

Trump's relationship with the Democratic speaker has become increasingly fraught over the impeachment proceedings. The impeachment articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats accuse the president of abusing his office by requesting that Ukraine investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump insisted he did nothing improper.

Tuesday, the eve of the impeachment vote, Trump sent Pelosi a six-page letter slamming the House as “spiteful” and “terrible."

After Wednesday's House vote, the next step is for the House to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, which would hold a trial. Depending on the timing of the trial, the proceedings could still be going on when Trump goes to Capitol Hill for his address.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. R-Ky., said he believes there is "zero chance" the GOP-led Senate will remove Trump from office.

Pelosi and Trump clashed this year after she postponed the State of the Union's initial date amid a government shutdown and negotiations over money for Trump's proposed border wall at the U.S.-Mexican border. Trump then halted her planned trip to Afghanistan with other lawmakers by denying them use of a government aircraft. The speech was rescheduled after a deal was reached to reopen the government.

The address will take place one day after the Iowa caucus, the first nominating contest that will help determine the Democratic contender to challenge Trump in the 2020 election.

