Weather Forecasting December 21: Cold Wave Conditions To Continue In Terai

Weather Forecasting December 21: Cold Wave Conditions To Continue In Terai

Dec. 21, 2019, 9:50 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

Northwesterly cool winds are prevailing over almost entire terai. Some districts have also observed Cold Wave conditions. Chilly effect can be observed in almost all the areas even during the day.

As a result, a drop in minimum temperatures has been observed over most parts of both the regions. During the past two days, the minimums have fallen by 4 to 6 degrees over many districts. A further drop by another two to three degrees is possible over western region.

Northwesterly winds are likely to continue during the next two to three days. Dense fog is also possible at some pockets.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu To Connect With Indian Railway By 2030
Dec 21, 2019
President Trump Agrees On Feb. 4 For State Of The Union Address
Dec 21, 2019
Strong Earthquake Of 6.3 Jolts Afghanistan , Tremors In Delhi
Dec 21, 2019
Hypertension At Young And Drinking In Teen Years Increase Heart Attack Risk: Dr. Rajneesh Kapoor
Dec 20, 2019
Senate Republican Leader Blasts Impeachment Unfair
Dec 20, 2019

More on Weather

Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snow In Far-Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 19: Cold Wave And Thick Fog In Southern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 18:Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Moderate Fog In Kathmandu and Fair Weather Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Light Rains And Snow In Hilly Regions of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Possible Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu To Connect With Indian Railway By 2030 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2019
President Trump Agrees On Feb. 4 For State Of The Union Address By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2019
Strong Earthquake Of 6.3 Jolts Afghanistan , Tremors In Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2019
13th SAG Rise Of Gaurika By Keshab Poudel Dec 20, 2019
"Himalayan Bank At This Time Is Not So Keen To Go For The Merger" CEO Rana By A Correspondent Dec 20, 2019
Hypertension At Young And Drinking In Teen Years Increase Heart Attack Risk: Dr. Rajneesh Kapoor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75