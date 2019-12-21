Weather Forecasting December 21: Cold Wave Conditions To Continue In Terai

There will be generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

Northwesterly cool winds are prevailing over almost entire terai. Some districts have also observed Cold Wave conditions. Chilly effect can be observed in almost all the areas even during the day.

As a result, a drop in minimum temperatures has been observed over most parts of both the regions. During the past two days, the minimums have fallen by 4 to 6 degrees over many districts. A further drop by another two to three degrees is possible over western region.

Northwesterly winds are likely to continue during the next two to three days. Dense fog is also possible at some pockets.