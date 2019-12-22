India Builds Girls Hostel Building For Nepal Armed Police Force School

India Builds Girls Hostel Building for Nepal Armed Police Force School

Dec. 22, 2019, 2:40 p.m.

Deputy Chief of Mission of Embassy of India Dr. Ajay Kumar has inaugurated the girl's Hostel Building for Nepal Armed Police Force School in Kirtipur in Kathmandu District amid a function.

Constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of NRs. 40.42 million, the new infrastructure is a two-storied girls hostel building comprising 32 rooms including dormitory and one room for warden, bathroom, sanitation facilities for girls on each floor and furniture.

Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) School is an academic institution created under APF Welfare Service Centre of Nepal Armed Police Force. The school was established in 2005. It is located at Champadevi-7 of Kirtipur Municipality in Kathmandu. The school has over 21% of girls students. The project was implemented by Nepal APF.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment of students. The government of India is happy to be associated with the project which complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.

Ramesh Maharjan, Mayor of Kirtipur Nagarpalika, Ms. Saraswoti Khadka, Deputy Mayor of Kirtipur Nagarpalika, Mr. Ramsharan Paudel, Additional Inspector General, Armed Police Force, Nepal along with the political, community leaders also attended the inaugural ceremony.

