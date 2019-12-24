Deputy Prime Minister Yadav Resigned And Samajwadri Party Withdraws Support

Deputy Prime Minister Yadav Resigned And Samajwadri Party Withdraws Support

Dec. 24, 2019, 4:09 p.m.

Under a party decision to withdraw from the government, deputy prime minister and co-chair of Samajwadi Party-Nepal Upendra Yadav quits the Prime Minister Oli led government.

Similarly, Minister for Urban Development Mohamed Istiyak Rai has also tendered his resignation along with Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Yadav.

The central committee meeting of Samajwadi Party-Nepal (SP-N) held today decided to quit the government.

DPM Yadav tendered his resignation following Prime Minister’s rejection of a proposal forwarded by the party stepping on prior agreement to amend the constitution.

It is reported that PM KP Sharma Oli rejected the proposal of constitution amendment submitted by SP-N Chairperson Yadav.

Upendra-Yadav (1).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

BBIN And BIMSTEC Do Better: Foreign Minister Of Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2019
Upper Bhotekosi Starts Commercial Production
Dec 24, 2019
Boeing Sacks CEO Dennis Muilenburg To Restore Confidence In Plane Maker
Dec 24, 2019
Weather Forecast December 24: Cold Wave To Continue In Western Nepal
Dec 24, 2019
BJP Concedes Defeat As JMM-Congress-RJD Marches Ahead In Jhakhand Elections
Dec 23, 2019

More on News

BBIN And BIMSTEC Do Better: Foreign Minister Of Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 4 minutes ago
Nepal Police Raided Houses In Kathmandu And Arrested 97 Chinese Citizens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 22 minutes ago
Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order To Stop All The Activities Of Construction of Nijgadh International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
India Builds Girls Hostel Building For Nepal Armed Police Force School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu To Connect With Indian Railway By 2030 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
British Ambassador Pollitt Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Upper Bhotekosi Starts Commercial Production By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2019
Boeing Sacks CEO Dennis Muilenburg To Restore Confidence In Plane Maker By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2019
Weather Forecast December 24: Cold Wave To Continue In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2019
BJP Concedes Defeat As JMM-Congress-RJD Marches Ahead In Jhakhand Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2019
Padma Shamsher's Shift In Constitutionalism: “I Regard Myself As The Servant Of The Nation.” By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Dec 23, 2019
Prime Minister Modi Attempts To Quell The Anger Over CAA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75