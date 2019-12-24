Deputy Prime Minister Yadav Resigned And Samajwadri Party Withdraws Support

Under a party decision to withdraw from the government, deputy prime minister and co-chair of Samajwadi Party-Nepal Upendra Yadav quits the Prime Minister Oli led government.

Similarly, Minister for Urban Development Mohamed Istiyak Rai has also tendered his resignation along with Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Yadav.

The central committee meeting of Samajwadi Party-Nepal (SP-N) held today decided to quit the government.

DPM Yadav tendered his resignation following Prime Minister’s rejection of a proposal forwarded by the party stepping on prior agreement to amend the constitution.

It is reported that PM KP Sharma Oli rejected the proposal of constitution amendment submitted by SP-N Chairperson Yadav.