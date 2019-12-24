Upper Bhotekosi Starts Commercial Production

Following almost four years of disruption, the 45-megawatt Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project based in Sindhupalchowk has started commercial production.

The project started commercial power generation following the two-week long test transmission, said project chief executive officer Bikram Sthapit. Power generated from the project has been connected to the national grid through the Lamosanghu-based substation.

Reconstruction of the project, which had remained closed for five years due to the 2015 April earthquake and subsequent incidences of flood and landslide, was completed recently.

According to national news agency RSS, the project developed and operated by the private sector is currently in the position of not operating to its full capacity due to low water flow in the river. The current production on average is 22-25 megawatt each day.

Its power house is based in Jhirpu of Phulpingkatti of Bhotekoshi rural municipality. The Chinese Company Sinohydro Bureau 11 had been awarded the project contract in 2074 BS at the cost of Rs seven billion.