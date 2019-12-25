Bahrain Minister Expresses His Willingness To Visit Nepal

Bahrain Minister Expresses His Willingness To Visit Nepal

Dec. 25, 2019, 3:20 p.m.

Nepal's Ambassador to Bahrain, Padma Sundas has extended an invitation to Bahrain's Minister for Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayad Bin Rashid Al Zayani for Nepal visit.

Ambassador Sundas on Tuesday extended invitation to Bahrain's minister on behalf of Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai to participate in the inaugural ceremony of Nepal Visit Year-2020 in 1 January 2020.

At a meeting held at the Minister's residence at Manama, Ambassador Sundas extended invitation to the Minister and also invited him to the opening ceremony of Visit Nepal Year-2020 to be held at Manama on 13 January 2020 as a chief guest.

On the occasion, Minister Zayani extended his gratefulness to Nepal government for inviting him to both the events and expressed his intent to visit Nepal with his family members in an opportune time, the Nepali Ambassador informed.

The Minister also shared that he would present at the programme to be held in Bahrain on the occasion of Nepal Visit Year.

Ambassador Sundas highlighted the need of direct flight service between the two countries so as to promote tourism in both the countries.

