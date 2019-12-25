TVS Motor Company Launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition In Nepal

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world launched the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition.

The Race Edition comes with Signature LED DRLs and LED Headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with the Hazard lamp which can be enabled by a red-colored hazard switch. The vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree. The scooter comes in a splendid three tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour.

Commenting on the launch, Dilip, Executive Vice President International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Since its launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers in Nepal. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today over 4 lakh youthful consumers across the globe are proud NTORQians and with this launch we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength.”

Shahil Agrawal, MD Jagdamba Motorssaid “The launch of TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed a huge turn around in the Nepal scooter market. The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the Race Edition will satisfy customers seeking an element of thrill and wanting more from the scooter.”

TVS NTORQ 125, Nepal’s sporty Bluetooth connected scooter, stands for performance, style and technology. The scooter is paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users can access special race inspired User Interface. Launched in September 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed immense response from its target audience – Gen Z. The two-wheeler comes with the state-of-the-art CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine, that churns out 6.9kW@7500 rpm / 9.4 PS @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm@5500 rpm.

