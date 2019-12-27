Kathmandu’s Temperatures Drop To 0.9,Dense Fog In Terai

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, the temperature in Kathmandu Valley dropped to 0.9 degree Celsius.

Minimum and maximum temperature has also dropped in rest of the country. Dense fog is likely in Nepal’s plain. Talking about far west, cold winds from snow clad mountains of the Himalayas will continue over northwestern plains. Thus, minimums to drop further in western region..