Kathmandu’s Temperatures Drop To 0.9,Dense Fog In Terai

Kathmandu’s Temperatures Drop To 0.9,Dense Fog In Terai

Dec. 27, 2019, 7:41 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, the temperature in Kathmandu Valley dropped to 0.9 degree Celsius.

Minimum and maximum temperature has also dropped in rest of the country. Dense fog is likely in Nepal’s plain. Talking about far west, cold winds from snow clad mountains of the Himalayas will continue over northwestern plains. Thus, minimums to drop further in western region..

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

“It Was Third Time Lucky For Australian Ambassador To Nepal To Finally Come Face To Face With A Nepali tiger”
Dec 27, 2019
Tiger Found Dead In Chitwan National Park
Dec 27, 2019
Solar Eclipse 2019 Witnessed In Several Countries Including India
Dec 26, 2019
Solar Eclipse Effects On Rashi
Dec 26, 2019
There Is No Dilemma Over MCC Ratification: FM Gyawali
Dec 26, 2019

More on Weather

Partly Cloudy In Western And Eastern Hill, Cold Wave Continue In Western Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 25: Partly Cloudy In Central And Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 24: Cold Wave To Continue In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 23:Light Spells Of Snowfall In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 22: Cold Day Conditions With Fog Likely In Western And Central Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecasting December 21: Cold Wave Conditions To Continue In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

“It Was Third Time Lucky For Australian Ambassador To Nepal To Finally Come Face To Face With A Nepali tiger” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2019
Tiger Found Dead In Chitwan National Park By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2019
Solar Eclipse 2019 Witnessed In Several Countries Including India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2019
Solar Eclipse Effects On Rashi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2019
There Is No Dilemma Over MCC Ratification: FM Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2019
Solar Eclipse On December 26: How to Watch Surya Grahan In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel