Weather Forecast December 28: Fair Weather throughout Nepal, Moderate Morning Fogs In Terai

Dec. 28, 2019, 8:34 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that there will be mainly fair throughout the country. Since there are no significant weather activities over Nepal now, the weather will be fair.

With temperature decline, Kathmandu witnessed frost for the first time in year. There will be moderate to dense fog to appear in many parts of terai during the early morning hours.

However, the temperature continues to decline in many parts of Nepal including Kathmandu. The minimum nigh temperature of Kathmandu was 0 degree. Similarly, the temperature of cities off far western region including Dhangadhi, Mahendranagar and Dadeldhura has gone down.

