Chitwan Rhinos Defeats Biratnagar, Wins PPL Cricket Championship

Chitwan Rhinos has won the second edition of Pokhara Premier League (PPL) T20 cricket tournament.

According to RSS, in the final match played at the Pokhara Stadium Saturday, Chitwan Rhinos defeated Biratnagar Titans by 32 runs. With this, the winner got Rs 2.7 million cash prize.

Paras Khadka was the captain of Chitwan Rhinos.

The first runner up Biratnagar Titans got Rs 1 million cash prize. After Biratnagar Titans decided for fielding with toss win, Chitwan Rhinos collected 202 runs at the loss of five wickets, playing all overs.

Chasing the target of 203 runs, Biratnagar Titans was able to secure only 170 runs at the loss of seven wickets.