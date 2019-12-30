Cloud In Western Nepal And Fair In The Rest Of The Country

Dec. 30, 2019, 7:47 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that there will be partly cloudy in the western hilly region, mainly fair in the rest of the country. Due to no significant weather pattern over Nepal, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.

However, the temperature continues falling in different parts of Nepal. Beginning with North India, due to northerly/northwesterly cold winds, cold day and cold wave conditions would prevail in Nepal’ terai. moderate to dense fog is likely during morning hours. Cold wave condition would prevail in many parts of Nepal.

As Western disturbances approaches the western Himalays and will likely to move towards east, the easterly winds will settle down and cold wave conditions are likely to abate.

It will results light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places of Nepal between January 1 and 3.

