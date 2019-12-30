COP 25 Helped Nepal To Raise Issue: Forest And Environment Minister Basnet

Minister of Ministry of Forest and Environment Shakti Bahadur Basnet said that the COP 25 raised many issues and helped to framed public opinion on the global climate agenda.

Addressing a program Nepal Climate Discussion COP 25 Outcome from the perspective of vulnerable, minister Basnet said that risk of disaster is growing in Nepal due to the change in climate and urged concerned stakeholders to raise the issue with data and shreds of evidence.

Minister Basnet said that a country like Nepal has been facing many challenges to increase the momentum of infrastructure development and maintaining the ecology. He added that Nepal needs to prepare from now for the COP 26.

Organized by Clean Energy Nepal and CARE Nepal, members of the National Planning Commission Dr. Krishna Prasad Oli said that Nepal’s glaciers are fast disappearing due to the rise of temperature and the risk of Glacier Lake Outburst is rising. He said that Nepal’s 30 percent of Glacier will disappear even if we maintain a 1.5 rise of temperature.

Moderated by the president of Clean Energy Nepal Bhushan Tuladhar, secretary of the Ministry of Forest and Environment Dr. Bishonath Oli said that Nepal has already fulfilled its commitment preparing act, climate change policy and implementing adaptation program from the Rural Municipality.

He said that Nepal’s representation in COP 25 was well prepared arguing that Nepal presented its cause taking parts in various other side events highlighting Nepal’s challenges.

Joint Secretary and Chief of Climate Change Management Division (CCMD) Dr. Maheshwar Dhakal said that Nepal is among the few countries to fulfill its commitment. We are able to address climate change incorporating climate change in the act, publication of climate change policy and implementation of local-based adaptation program LAPA.

He said that ministry is now preparing a final draft of Nationally Determined Contribution. Dr.Dahal said that the Nepal government will submit NDC to UNFCC by April 2020. “We are planning to hold a national workshop on NDC to collect the views of various stakeholders.”

Organized to discuss issues of climate-vulnerable communities with specific to landless and smallholder farmers in Nepal in the context of COP 25 outcomes, joint secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and head of Sagarmatha Sambad Kumar Kharel said that this platform will provide unique opportunities for Nepal to lead globally in environmental issue.

Dr. Pasang Dolma Sherpa, Co-Chair of LCIP in the UNFCCC Negotiations and Executive Director of CIPRED said there need to accommodate the views of indigenous communities who are most vulnerable to climate change.

Representatives of multiple stakeholders participated in the discussion including National Farmers Group Federation, National Land Right Forum. The forum is expected to answer some key questions on how we can prioritize climate-vulnerable communities in national and sub-national policies and programs.

Manjeet Dhakal, Advisor to LDC Chair and Head of LDC Support team at Climate Analytics, opened the program presenting the outcomes of COP 25, Key decisions, achievement and way forward.

He said that the COP 25 was unable to achieve project success to reduce greenhouse gas. Dhakal said that most of the major issues left pending due to the disagreement among the parties of nations.