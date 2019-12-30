GBG BizFest and BizStart 2019 Attracts 210 Startups and 10,000 Visitors

Google Business Group Kathmandu - a community of business professionals in Kathmandu – has successfully hosted the second edition of GBG BizFest and Bizstart 2019 - Nepal’s biggest startup meet & expo on December 28, Saturday. A total of 210 startups exhibited their products and services in the expo. The event attracted more than ten thousand visitors.

GBG BizFest & BizStart is the first and only of its kind technology and business exhibition in Nepal and this edition of the event was organized in main collaboration with Genese Software Solution – a cloud consulting company in Nepal. The main objective of GBG BizFest & BizStart 2019 was to bring together entrepreneurs and startup-founders from around the country in a single platform.

Startups ranging from drone manufacturers to robot makers, e-learning system providers to school management system providers, YouTube podcasters to music app makers, cloth manufacturers to bean bags manufacturers, and those in travel and tourism to food business had showcased their products and services in the expo.

Speaking about the objective of organizing BizFest and BizStart 2019, Amit Agrawal, manager of GBG Kathmandu said,

“GBG BizFest & BizStart is an annual event happening in different countries throughout the world. We hosted this event for the second time in Nepal intending to bring all the emerging startups under one umbrella. In Nepal, startup is a very recent phenomenon. We can see many startups emerging to solve various need gaps existing in our society. However, not many people know about the emerging Nepali startups and there are no such expos in Nepal that are focused on startups only. Also, it’s not possible for all recently founded startups to pay a heavy fee to exhibit in expos. Thus, GBG Kathmandu took sinitiation to bring all major startups of Nepal in a single platform. Through GBG BizFest & Bizstart 2019, we tried to provide them with a free and open platform to connect with their potential customers.”

Along with the BizFest and BizStart expo, the day also saw a series of special tech-focused workshops delivered by experts in the industry. Participants were given a hands-on opportunity to listen to leading professionals in the industry, who talked about various topics, ranging from digital marketing for startups, to cloud computing, to growth hacking in modern organizations.

The title sponsor for the startup fest was Genese Software Solution - Nepal’s first and only Consulting Partner of Amazon Web Services(AWS) and Google Cloud, and a partner for Microsoft, IBM, Nagios, VMware, Barracuda, TrendMicro, and Neo4j for Nepal. Similarly, ConnectIPS was the associate partner, NIC Asia was the banking partner, Turkish Airlines was the airlines partner, LBEF was the knowledge partner, WorldLink was the internet partner, Sparrow SMS was the SMS partner, and Pathao was the mobility partner. The event was powered by Google.