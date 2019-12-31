Delhi Recorded Lowest Temperature In Century At 9.4 Degrees

It is turning out to be an excruciating winter for the people of the national capital Delhi. With an early start to the cold conditions and a frequent drop in the temperatures, the people of Delhi have seen it all in the month of December itself.

And adding to the woes was the day temperature today (December 30). According to the data available with Skymet, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory (base observatory) in Delhi settled at a record low of 9.4 degrees Celsius. It is, in fact, the lowest day temperature recorded in Delhi since 1901.

A thick cover of fog, clouding, cold northwesterly winds and lack of sunshine forced the day temperature in Delhi to create a new record.

The temperature will improve tomorrow but the difference will be marginal. This situation (Cold day) is going to prevail in the city for a few days more as a fresh Western Disturbance has started affecting the hills of North India, which will gradually affect the Northwest plains and not let the day temperature rise. Though, nights will become a little comfortable with an increase in the temperature.

There is also a forecast for rain in the national capital from December 31. This spell of rain is going to last for 2-3 days in Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

News Credit: SkymetWeather