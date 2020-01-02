Asian Shares Open Higher on New Chinese Monetary Policy

Jan. 2, 2020, 2:32 p.m.

Asian shares kicked off Y 2020 on a strong note Thursday, driven by Chinese markets after Beijing eased monetary policy to support its slowing economy.

Investors cheered news that the United States and China will sign a trade pact on 15 January after months of negotiations between the world’s 2 largest economies.

European equities were set to follow Asia higher in their 1st trading session of the new decade. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 rose 0.62% and FTSE futures FFIc1 were up 0.31%, though German DAX futures FDXc1 fell 0.18%.

US stock futures also suggest a bright start on Wall Street, with S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 up 0.28%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.43%, after rising 5.6% in December.

News Credit: Livetradingnews

