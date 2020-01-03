Five Persons Hurt In Lightning In Nepalgunj

Jan. 3, 2020, 3:01 p.m.

The lightening injured five members of the same family and killed a pig after lightning struck their home here early this morning. They are all being treated at the Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital.

According to District Police Office Banke's chief, Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur Oli, the injured are Gurudin Khatik, 54, Shyamkala Khatik, 55, Rajitram Khatik,45, Ramrum Khatik,18 and Subik Khatik,4 of Mahapurawa of Nepalgunj-13. The incident happened at 4:45 am.

