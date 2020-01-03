NCP Leader Narayakazi Shrestha To Contest National Assembly Poll

Jan. 3, 2020, 3:12 p.m.

Former deputy prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Kazi Shrestha have been selected as a candidate for the upcoming National Assembly Elections taking place on January 23.

The meeting endorsed the candidacies of Naryankaji Shrestha (other) in the Gandaki state and Ganga Belbase (woman) and Beduram Bhusal (other) for the State 3 and Bhgawati Neupane (woman).

A Secretariat meeting of the party finalised the matter, according to party spokesperson Naryankaji Shrestha.

The candidates area Indu Gautam (woman), Gopi Achhami (Dalit) and Devendra Dahal (others) from State 1 and Tulsa Dahal (woman) and Radheshyam Paswan (Dalit) from State 2.

It has been agreed to make an alliance with the Rastriya Janata Party for two seats in the State 2. Candidates in State 5 include Bimala Ghimire (woman), Jaga Prasad Sharma (disabled-minorities) and Gopal Bhatta (other).

The EC has published a schedule for the registration of nominations for the election on coming January 5.

Photo Credit: Deshsanchar

