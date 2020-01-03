Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Welcomes Visit Nepal Year 2020

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Welcomes Visit Nepal Year 2020

Jan. 3, 2020, 10:16 a.m.

In an effort to better serve the national campaign “Visit Nepal Year 2020”, Radisson Hotel Kathmandu executed a series of activities marking the inauguration day on 1st January 2020. From the date of establishment, the hotel has been taking the lead on opening the doors of Nepal for tourists from all across the globe.

_MG_1857.jpg

The welcome of the campaign started with “Deep Prajwalan” on the hotel’s porch where a substantial Mandala artwork of Visit Nepal Year 2020’s logo was demonstrated.

Every guest arriving at the hotel was welcomed with red Tika and Khadaby hostess dressed in traditional Newari “HakuPatasi”. The guests felt connected and pleased with the traditional welcoming style.

Hotel’s staff joined Bidhata Shrestha, Joint Managing Director, to hoist the flag with VNY 2020’s logo on the 3rd floor of the main wing.

_MG_1934.jpg

To better showcase, Nepal’s diversity, five cultural dance performances of Manjushree, Lakhe, Tharu, Newari andJhyaure were staged in the lobby of the main wing which gave an opportunity for all the guests to gain insights about Nepal’s rich cultural heritage.

Starting with a rally from Thamel, team members of the hotel carried a banner with the “Welcome To Nepal” message and joined the march enthusiastically to gather at DasarathRangashala and attended the official inauguration ceremony.

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-01 at 6.56.17 PM.JPEG

According to a press release issued by Paramita Kandel, PR and Marketing Executive of Radisson Hotel Radisson, Hotel Kathmandu welcomes all valued guests from all around the world to witness the joyful lifetime experiences and is committed to make Nepal a major tourism destination by highlighting the culture, language, crafts, creations, spirituality, wildlife, adventure, food, history, and people.

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-01 at 1.17.47 PM.JPEG

Let us all make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a huge success!

