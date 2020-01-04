Weather Forecast January 4: Rain And Snow Likely In Western Hill, Partly Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal

Jan. 4, 2020, 9:35 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with in the western hilly region and partly cloudy in the western terai region. Light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly regions.

A western Disturbance is over prevailing over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Pakistan. Thus, rain and snowfall is likely over the western hilly region and rest of Nepal till Monday. Cold wave will finally relax over western region.

According to the Division, there are Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

