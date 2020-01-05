Home Minister Thapa Left For China

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal has left for People's Republic of China to pay six day official visit at the invitation of Chinese Public Security Ministry. . Earlier, the government cancelled the visit of Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal.

During his six-day visit, the Home Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Chinese Public Security Minister, high level government officials and leaders of the Chinese Communist Party, according to Home Minister's press coordinator Kiran Bhattarai.

The team led by Minister Thapa has the members including his security adviser Dr Indrajit Rai, Home Ministry Spokesperson, Joint Secretary Kedarnath Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police, Surya Prasad Upadhyay.

This visit is very much significant in the context of recent arrest of more than 100 Chinese allegedly involvement in criminal activities.