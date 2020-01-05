Home Minister Thapa Left For China

Home Minister Thapa Left For China

Jan. 5, 2020, 1:39 p.m.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal has left for People's Republic of China to pay six day official visit at the invitation of Chinese Public Security Ministry. . Earlier, the government cancelled the visit of Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal.

During his six-day visit, the Home Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Chinese Public Security Minister, high level government officials and leaders of the Chinese Communist Party, according to Home Minister's press coordinator Kiran Bhattarai.

The team led by Minister Thapa has the members including his security adviser Dr Indrajit Rai, Home Ministry Spokesperson, Joint Secretary Kedarnath Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police, Surya Prasad Upadhyay.

This visit is very much significant in the context of recent arrest of more than 100 Chinese allegedly involvement in criminal activities.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lunar Eclipse On January 10, 2020
Jan 05, 2020
Nepal’s Rice Production Decline Drastically
Jan 05, 2020
Trump Vows To Hit 'Very Hard' If Tehran Retaliates US Targets 52 Sites
Jan 05, 2020
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Nepal, Fair In The Rest
Jan 05, 2020
Nepal, Bhutan And India Should Be Declared Hindu State: Puri Shankaracharya
Jan 04, 2020

More on News

Nepal, Bhutan And India Should Be Declared Hindu State: Puri Shankaracharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 13 minutes ago
Two Nepali Men Drown In River And One Survived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 37 minutes ago
India Is Preparing To Deport Rohingyas, How Nepal Shield Its Border To Prevent Their Entry? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Whether To Accept The US Government's Grants Lies Within Nepal: Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Five Persons Hurt In Lightning In Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Nepali Congress Demands Withdrawal Of Anti Freedom Of Expression Provisions From Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Lunar Eclipse On January 10, 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2020
MCC CONTROVERSY Political Propaganda By Keshab Poudel Jan 05, 2020
Book On Political and Economic History By Keshab Poudel Jan 05, 2020
Nepal’s Rice Production Decline Drastically By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2020
Trump Vows To Hit 'Very Hard' If Tehran Retaliates US Targets 52 Sites By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2020
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Nepal, Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel,Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathmandu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com