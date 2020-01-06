Foreign Minister Gyawali Sends Message Of Condolences To Australia

Foreign Minister Gyawali Sends Message Of Condolences To Australia

Jan. 6, 2020, 6:20 p.m.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs sent a message of condolences to Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia. on the loss of lives of many people and millions of animals, irreparable loss of flora and fauna, extensive damages of properties in the wake of devastating bush fire engulfing many parts of Australia.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the message, Minister for Foreign Affairs has expressed his confidence that the ongoing efforts of the Government and the people of Australia in combating the crisis would be successful leading to the recovery of the affected areas from the tragic incident.

