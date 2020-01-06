Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snow In Western Nepal

Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snow In Western Nepal

Jan. 6, 2020, 7:09 a.m.

As western disturbance is approaching, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and western regions and partly cloudy in the central region. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern and western regions.

Although western Disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir is moving away, a fresh Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayas by tomorrow. According to Skymet Weather, a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining North Bangladesh.

Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected to approach the eastern parts of the country by January 8 and 9 as the induced Cyclonic Circulation which will form over the Northern Plains. By January 10, weather will once again become dry.

The minimum temperatures will start to drop by around 2-3 degrees Celsius and maximums will witness a rise by a couple of degrees in teh coming 24 to 48 hours, due to clearance of weather.

