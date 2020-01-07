Nineteen Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Siraha, Police Arrested Two Youths

Police here have made public the two youths arrested on the charge of raping a girl at Golbazar in Siraha district Sunday night.

Police Inspector at the Area Police Office, Golbazar Janak Puri said that police nabbed Suresh Kumar Yadav of Dhangadimai Municipality and Santosh Mahato of Golbazar in the district.

According to Rashtriya Samachar Samiti, it has been found that the youth raped a 19-year-old girl taking her to a room on the pretext charging her mobile phone. The incident came to light of locals when the girl cried loudly in the street following the rape.

Police immediately arrived at the venue and rescued the lady and arrested the duo last night itself. The medical test of both the accused ones and victim had been conducted last night.