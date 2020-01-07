Nineteen Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Siraha, Police Arrested Two Youths

Nineteen Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Siraha, Police Arrested Two Youths

Jan. 7, 2020, 7:25 a.m.

Police here have made public the two youths arrested on the charge of raping a girl at Golbazar in Siraha district Sunday night.

Police Inspector at the Area Police Office, Golbazar Janak Puri said that police nabbed Suresh Kumar Yadav of Dhangadimai Municipality and Santosh Mahato of Golbazar in the district.

According to Rashtriya Samachar Samiti, it has been found that the youth raped a 19-year-old girl taking her to a room on the pretext charging her mobile phone. The incident came to light of locals when the girl cried loudly in the street following the rape.

Police immediately arrived at the venue and rescued the lady and arrested the duo last night itself. The medical test of both the accused ones and victim had been conducted last night.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China’s PLA Begins A Military Exercise in Tibet
Jan 07, 2020
Gold Prices Set A New Record
Jan 07, 2020
Bishwambher Pyakuryal Elected President Of Nepal Economic Association
Jan 07, 2020
Ronaldo Hits First Juventus Hat-trick In Cruise Past Cagliari
Jan 07, 2020
Weather Forecast January 7: Generally Cloudy And Moderate Rain And Snow Fall In West
Jan 07, 2020

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Fifteen Killed In Bus Accident In Lamosangu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Fourteen People Killed In A Road Accident In Baglung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Chinese Nationals Held With Eight KG Gold At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
15 Persons Killed In A Bus Accident In Arghakhachi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Bus Accident: The Death Reached To 15 And 40 Admitted To Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Seven Peopled Died In A Bus Accident In Sukute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago

The Latest

China’s PLA Begins A Military Exercise in Tibet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Gold Prices Set A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Bishwambher Pyakuryal Elected President Of Nepal Economic Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Ronaldo Hits First Juventus Hat-trick In Cruise Past Cagliari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Weather Forecast January 7: Generally Cloudy And Moderate Rain And Snow Fall In West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Nepal And China Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Peace And Security In The Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel,Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathmandu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com