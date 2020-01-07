Weather Forecast January 7: Generally Cloudy And Moderate Rain And Snow Fall In West

A Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining areas. Fairly light rain and light to moderate snow fall is expected over mountains of western region particularly Sudurpaschim and Karnali region. The light rain will also occur in one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

One or two heavy to very heavy spells are also possible. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Western disturbance has impacted the weather. There will be Generally cloudy in the western region , partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country.