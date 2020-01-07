Weather Forecast January 7: Generally Cloudy And Moderate Rain And Snow Fall In West

Weather Forecast January 7: Generally Cloudy And Moderate Rain And Snow Fall In West

Jan. 7, 2020, 6:30 a.m.

A Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining areas. Fairly light rain and light to moderate snow fall is expected over mountains of western region particularly Sudurpaschim and Karnali region. The light rain will also occur in one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

One or two heavy to very heavy spells are also possible. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Western disturbance has impacted the weather. There will be Generally cloudy in the western region , partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China’s PLA Begins A Military Exercise in Tibet
Jan 07, 2020
Nineteen Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Siraha, Police Arrested Two Youths
Jan 07, 2020
Gold Prices Set A New Record
Jan 07, 2020
Bishwambher Pyakuryal Elected President Of Nepal Economic Association
Jan 07, 2020
Ronaldo Hits First Juventus Hat-trick In Cruise Past Cagliari
Jan 07, 2020

More on Weather

Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snow In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Nepal, Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast January 4: Rain And Snow Likely In Western Hill, Partly Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Snow Fall And Light Rain Likely To Occur Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast January 2: Cloudy All Over Nepal, Scatter Rain And Snow In Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Systems Across Nepal, Cold And Rainy Days Ahead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

China’s PLA Begins A Military Exercise in Tibet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Nineteen Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Siraha, Police Arrested Two Youths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Gold Prices Set A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Bishwambher Pyakuryal Elected President Of Nepal Economic Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Ronaldo Hits First Juventus Hat-trick In Cruise Past Cagliari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Nepal And China Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Peace And Security In The Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel,Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathmandu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Editor: Sarita Poudel, Kathamndu Metropolitan City, 32 Koteshwor, Phone:4430250 Email: spotlightnepal@gmail.com