635 MW Dudhkosi Storage Project Is In High Priority: Minister Pun

635 MW Dudhkosi Storage Project Is In High Priority: Minister Pun

Jan. 8, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun said that the 635 MW Dudhkosi Storage Project will start soon as a national priority project. Inspecting the dam site of the project, minister Pun said that the work of Detailed Project Report in the final stage.

The project will be completed at the cost of $1.52 billion (160 Billion). Minister Pun said that Asian Development Bank has already expressed its commitment to invest 60 billion in the project and the government is working to identify stake holders for remaining investment.

dudha-kosi.jpg

He said that the government is ready to provide the share of the project to the people of Okhaldhunga and Kohtang, local level and Province government. The government will start the construction convincing local people. He said that the due compensation will be paid to the people for their property.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Crude Oil Prices Jump By 4.5 Percent
Jan 08, 2020
Iran Attacks Iraqi Military Bases Home To U.S. Troops
Jan 08, 2020
China, Pakistan Hold Joint Naval Exercises In North Arabian Sea
Jan 08, 2020
VNY 2020 Campaign Launched In Cairo
Jan 08, 2020
Visit Nepal 2020 Campaign Launched In Qatar
Jan 08, 2020

More on Water and Energy

MD Kul Man Ghising Directed To Complete New Butwal Substation By March By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Upper Bhotekosi Starts Commercial Production By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
NEA Target Achieved By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Upper Bhotekosi Starts Electricity Generation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Kul Man Ghising Receives NAST Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
PRACTICAL ACTION Energy To Poor By A Correspondent 1 month ago

The Latest

Crude Oil Prices Jump By 4.5 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
Iran Attacks Iraqi Military Bases Home To U.S. Troops By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
China, Pakistan Hold Joint Naval Exercises In North Arabian Sea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
VNY 2020 Campaign Launched In Cairo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
Visit Nepal 2020 Campaign Launched In Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
Winter Rain To Grip Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel