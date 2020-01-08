Nepal Police Demolishes 93-menstrual-Huts In Dailekh

District Administration Office and the District Police Office have demolished 93 menstrual huts at different local levels of western part of the Dailekh district. Menstrual hut, commonly known as Chhaugoth, is a separate poorly ventilated hut where menstruating women are made to stay in for at least first five to seven days.

Rashtriya Samachar Samiti reported quoting assistant Chief District Officer Indra Chhetri revealed that 93 chhaugoths were demolished at different places of Rakam bazaar, Thatikandh rural municipality, Chamundabindrasaini municipality, Dullu municipality and Bhairabi rural municipality under the campaign of demolishing chhaugoths launched by the government to discourage chhau practice.

A team comprising Police inspector Upendra Acharya and Assistant Chief District Officer, Chhetri, had launched public awareness program at different places and started demolishing chhaugoths from Monday reports national news agency,

Chief District Officer, Yubraj Kattel, said that they have got information that some of the women are staying in cowshed during their menstruation after demolishing of chhaugoths and added that initiative would be taken to resolve problem after carrying out monitoring again.