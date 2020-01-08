VNY 2020 Campaign Launched In Cairo

VNY 2020 Campaign Launched In Cairo

Jan. 8, 2020, 6:50 a.m.

The Embassy of Nepal in Cairo launched the Visit Nepal Year 2020 (VNY 2020) in Egypt amid a function. The Program was attended by the senior government officials, travel entrepreneurs, airlines representatives, media people, Egyptian friends of Nepal, among others.

Addressing the audience, the Ambassador of Nepal to Egypt Jhabindra P. Aryal highlighted the core objectives of the VNY 2020 emphasizing that the year 2020 has been designated by the Government of Nepal to further promote tourism in the country.

Pic 3 (6).jpg

Nepal is a well-known destination for visitors from around the world as we have unique cultural and natural diversity to attract the people to have a lifetime experience by visiting Nepal, the Ambassador said. The Government of Nepal has given a high priority for the VNY 2020 campaign.

A grand opening ceremony was held in Kathmandu and simultaneous programs were launched in all provinces of Nepal on 01 January 2020, a separate office of VNY 2020 has been set-up to coordinate tourism promotion related activities in Kathmandu. Nepal Tourism Board and Nepalese missions abroad are gearing further efforts to meet the objectives of the campaign, the Ambassador emphasized. The Embassy of Nepal in Cairo has set up a separate VNY-2020 desk in its premises to facilitate visitors.

Tourism has been an important service sector of Nepalese economy to complement the Government’s endeavors to economic development and prosperity. Nepal enjoys peace and stability providing conducive environment for the visitors to explore the beautiful creation of nature, cultural and natural heritages of Nepal, he added.

In the program, Sherif Al-Abd, an Everest Summiteer in 2019 from Egypt had made very impressive presentation showing his experience of scaling the Mt. Everest and tourism prospects in Nepal.He also appealed all to visit Nepal, an amazing place on earth.

At the beginning of the program, national anthems of Nepal and Egypt were played and Panas lamps were lit. The Second Secretary, Sujan Bidari, of the Embassy had welcomed the guests in the launching program. The program was followed by dinner and further discussions during dinner among participants and Embassy officials.

