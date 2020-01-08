Winter Rain To Grip Kathmandu

A Western Disturbance Continue In Nepal Till Friday

Jan. 8, 2020, 6:27 a.m.

A Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and a trough is extending from Himachal Pradesh to Bihar. Therefore, widespread rain and snow to continue over western region and rain will now increase western and central region.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

Similarly, a Cyclonic Circulation is over Assam and Meghalaya. Also, a Trough is extending up to Bihar. Some places across Nepal will see moderate to low intensity of rain and snow fall in high Himalayas on Thursday and Friday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Crude Oil Prices Jump By 4.5 Percent
Jan 08, 2020
Iran Attacks Iraqi Military Bases Home To U.S. Troops
Jan 08, 2020
635 MW Dudhkosi Storage Project Is In High Priority: Minister Pun
Jan 08, 2020
China, Pakistan Hold Joint Naval Exercises In North Arabian Sea
Jan 08, 2020
VNY 2020 Campaign Launched In Cairo
Jan 08, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast January 7: Generally Cloudy And Moderate Rain And Snow Fall In West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snow In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Nepal, Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 4: Rain And Snow Likely In Western Hill, Partly Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Snow Fall And Light Rain Likely To Occur Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 2: Cloudy All Over Nepal, Scatter Rain And Snow In Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Crude Oil Prices Jump By 4.5 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
Iran Attacks Iraqi Military Bases Home To U.S. Troops By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
635 MW Dudhkosi Storage Project Is In High Priority: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
China, Pakistan Hold Joint Naval Exercises In North Arabian Sea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
VNY 2020 Campaign Launched In Cairo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
Visit Nepal 2020 Campaign Launched In Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel