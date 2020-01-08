Winter Rain To Grip Kathmandu

A Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and a trough is extending from Himachal Pradesh to Bihar. Therefore, widespread rain and snow to continue over western region and rain will now increase western and central region.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

Similarly, a Cyclonic Circulation is over Assam and Meghalaya. Also, a Trough is extending up to Bihar. Some places across Nepal will see moderate to low intensity of rain and snow fall in high Himalayas on Thursday and Friday.