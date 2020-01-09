Nepal Calls Upon All Sides To Exercise Restrains In Middle East

Nepal Government calls upon all sides to exercise restraints from taking measures and actions that contribute to the escalation of tension and endanger peace and stability in the region. It has been a principled position of Nepal that all disputes and differences must be resolved through peaceful means,

“The Government of Nepal is following with serious concern the recent developments in the West Asian region. The region hosts a large number of Nepali migrant workers and therefore security and safety of our people in the region becomes a matter of utmost priority for Nepal, “reads a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kathmandu Nepal.