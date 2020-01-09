Nepal Calls Upon All Sides To Exercise Restrains In Middle East

Nepal Calls Upon All Sides To Exercise Restrains In Middle East

Jan. 9, 2020, 8:17 p.m.

Nepal Government calls upon all sides to exercise restraints from taking measures and actions that contribute to the escalation of tension and endanger peace and stability in the region. It has been a principled position of Nepal that all disputes and differences must be resolved through peaceful means,

“The Government of Nepal is following with serious concern the recent developments in the West Asian region. The region hosts a large number of Nepali migrant workers and therefore security and safety of our people in the region becomes a matter of utmost priority for Nepal, “reads a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kathmandu Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

“Prtithvi Narayan Shah Has Immense Contributions“
Jan 09, 2020
Nepal Demands Early Weather Information From China
Jan 09, 2020
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leaving Royal Family
Jan 09, 2020
Trump Accused the Obama Administration Of Paying For At Least 20 Iranian Missiles Fired At US-occupied Bases In Iraq
Jan 09, 2020
Weather Forecast January 9: Cloudy, Rain And Snow In Mountains In Nepal
Jan 09, 2020

More on News

“Prtithvi Narayan Shah Has Immense Contributions“ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
122 Chinese Deported To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nepal Police Demolishes 93-menstrual-Huts In Dailekh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal And China Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Peace And Security In The Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
India Provides Training To CIAA Officials To Investigate On Corruption Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Sends Message Of Condolences To Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Demands Early Weather Information From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2020
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leaving Royal Family By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2020
Trump Accused the Obama Administration Of Paying For At Least 20 Iranian Missiles Fired At US-occupied Bases In Iraq By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2020
Weather Forecast January 9: Cloudy, Rain And Snow In Mountains In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2020
British Ambassador To Nepal Pollitt Holds Talks With Nepali Business Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020
Ukraine International Airline Jet Crashes In Iran, Killing 176 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel