Government Directed Nepal Airlines To Be Ready Evacuate Nepali Workers

A meeting held under the chair of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at the MoFA decided to form the committee comprising different stakeholder bodies on the issues.

The government has already directed Nepal Airlines Corporation to be place its aircraft ready to carry out Nepalese workers from Gulf if the situation go worse.

Rashtriya Samachar Samiti reports the committee is formed under the chair of Central Asia, West Asia and Africa Division chiefs at the MOFA. The committee comprises high ranking officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the representatives from Nepal Army.

The committee will study and be in close contact with migrant workers and other Nepali people living in the region.