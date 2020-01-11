A Fresh Western Disturbance Is Approaching, Fog In Terai

There will be partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be thick fog likely to dissipate at many areas in the terai regions from afternoon/late afternoon.

A fresh Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayas which will induce a Cyclonic Circulation over Central Pakistan and its adjoining region. Scattered rain and snowfall are likely to commence in many parts of the Western Himalayas.