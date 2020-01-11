A Fresh Western Disturbance Is Approaching, Fog In Terai

Jan. 11, 2020, 7:25 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be thick fog likely to dissipate at many areas in the terai regions from afternoon/late afternoon.

A fresh Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayas which will induce a Cyclonic Circulation over Central Pakistan and its adjoining region. Scattered rain and snowfall are likely to commence in many parts of the Western Himalayas.

Swasthani Bratakatha Begins In Sankhu
Jan 11, 2020
Iran Was Targeting Four US Embassies: President Trump
Jan 11, 2020
Reformist Sultan Qaboos Of Oman Dies Aged 79
Jan 11, 2020
Government Directed Nepal Airlines To Be Ready Evacuate Nepali Workers
Jan 10, 2020
Video Appears To Show That Iranian Missile Hit Ukrainian Plane Near Tehran
Jan 10, 2020

