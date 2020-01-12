India Restricted Import Of Refined Palm Oil From Nepal

India Restricted Import Of Refined Palm Oil From Nepal

Jan. 12, 2020, 8:27 a.m.

India has stopped importing refined palm oil from Nepal. It was country’s top export item. Nepal exported worth of Rs.8.36 billion oil to India this fiscal year.

India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification stating a complete restriction on import of refined bleached deodorised palm oil and refined bleached deodorised palmolein.

According to a report in The Himalayan Times, if the restriction continues, Nepal’s trade deficit, which has already reached an alarming level, will widen further, hitting current account and balance of payments.

The news paper reports that Nepali traders import crude palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia, process and package it here, before sending it to India. Nepal’s palm oil, on the other hand, was subject to a duty of just six per cent in India.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Embassy Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas
Jan 12, 2020
Kathmandu Cricket Training Center Won Fifth Pakistan Embassy T-20 Cricket Tournament
Jan 12, 2020
NCP Directed Deputy Speaker Tumbahangphe To Step Down
Jan 12, 2020
Bangladesh Embassy Observes Homecoming Day
Jan 12, 2020
Weather Forecast January 12: Dense Fog In Terai Of Nepal
Jan 12, 2020

More on Economy

British Ambassador To Nepal Pollitt Holds Talks With Nepali Business Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Gold Prices Set A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Bishwambher Pyakuryal Elected President Of Nepal Economic Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal’s Rice Production Decline Drastically By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
NIBL Launches New Product Green Double Fixed Deposit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
GBG BizFest and BizStart 2019 Attracts 210 Startups and 10,000 Visitors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Indian Embassy Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Kathmandu Cricket Training Center Won Fifth Pakistan Embassy T-20 Cricket Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
NCP Directed Deputy Speaker Tumbahangphe To Step Down By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Bangladesh Embassy Observes Homecoming Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Weather Forecast January 12: Dense Fog In Terai Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Thousands Of Students Rallied Against Iran’s Regime, UK Ambassador Arrested At Iran Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel