Indian Embassy Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Embassy of India, Kathmandu in association with Central Hindi Department,Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu celebrated Vishwa Hindi Diwash.

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal HridayeshTripathi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Charge d’Affaires Dr. Ajay Kumar read the message Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on this occasion.

The special issue of research journal ‘Sahityalok’ of Central Hindi Department, Tribhuvan University was released. In addition, Two Hindi books and two Nepali books (all published under the support of B. P. Koirala India-Nepal Foundation, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Nepal) were also released during the event.

These books include Nepali translations of 5 famous stories of world famous Hindi story writer Premchand translated by the students of Hindi Department of Tribhuwan University and one famous book of Swami Vivekananda ‘Karmayog’ translated in Nepali.

While in Hindi translations, 2 books were released namely “Ashwathama”, a poetic play written originally in Nepali by Poet Laureate (Rashtra Kavi) of Nepal Madhav Prasad Ghimire and “Utkrishta Kahaniyan”, a collection of 25 modern Nepali stories written by young and upcoming Nepali story writers and selected by 12Khari Media through an all Nepal story writing competition.

A musical rendition of works of prominent Hindi poets was also presented by the artists of Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre, Kathmandu.