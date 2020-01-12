Panchakanya Launches Flame Pro And Transparent Fittings

Panchakanya Launches Flame Pro And Transparent Fittings

Jan. 12, 2020, 1 p.m.

Panchakanya, a pioneer in the development of the plastics industry since its establishment in 1972, has launched Flame Pro and Transparent Fittings.

Apart from the Flame Pro series, Panchakanya Group also launched its new line of transparent fittings for hot/cold water and fire systems. The patented transparent compound is a special blend of CPVC developed by SEKISUI, Japan. Due to their transparency, the fittings give better visibility in plumbing workmanship and help to identify problematic fittings right away. T

he product also enables features of improved bond strengths, high color stability, good resistance to distortion, resistance to pressured hot water and many more. Hence, Nepal is the first ever company in Asia to introduce CPVC Transparent Fitting in the market.

The company proudly carries a history of taking the lead in introducing most of the newer technologies to the Nepalese market like HDPE, PVC, PPR and CPVC. In line with its slogan, “Always First, Always Ahead”, the company announced the launch of two new CPVC series at an unveiling program on 10th January at Radisson Hotel. The event comprised of a press meet which was then followed by a product unveiling of its two new CPVC products; Panchakanya Flame Pro (CPVC Fire Sprinkler Systems) and also its new range of patented transparent fittings for hot and cold water applications and fire sprinklers. The launch program was followed by a technical meet which comprised of the country’s leading architects, consultants and builders.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prithvi Jayanti Observed
Jan 12, 2020
Prithvi Narayan Shah's Ideology Is Still Relevant: President Bhandari
Jan 12, 2020
Indian Embassy Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas
Jan 12, 2020
Kathmandu Cricket Training Center Won Fifth Pakistan Embassy T-20 Cricket Tournament
Jan 12, 2020
India Restricted Import Of Refined Palm Oil From Nepal
Jan 12, 2020

More on Economy

India Restricted Import Of Refined Palm Oil From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
British Ambassador To Nepal Pollitt Holds Talks With Nepali Business Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Gold Prices Set A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Bishwambher Pyakuryal Elected President Of Nepal Economic Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Nepal’s Rice Production Decline Drastically By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
NIBL Launches New Product Green Double Fixed Deposit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Prithvi Jayanti Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Prithvi Narayan Shah's Ideology Is Still Relevant: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Indian Embassy Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Kathmandu Cricket Training Center Won Fifth Pakistan Embassy T-20 Cricket Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
NCP Directed Deputy Speaker Tumbahangphe To Step Down By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Bangladesh Embassy Observes Homecoming Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel