Prithvi Narayan Shah's Ideology Is Still Relevant: President Bhandari

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended best wishes to all Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prithivi Narayan Shah today. Issuing a message, President Bhandari has said that the bravery, courage and efficiency our ancestors have helped maintain Nepal as an independent and sovereign country since ancient times.

Rashtriya Samachar Samiti reports that in this regard the unification campaign initiated by Prithivi Narayan Shah after realizing the need to build a strong Nepal by unifying the many states that remain divided finally became successful, President Bhandari has said in the message. The ideology of Shah, who regarded people as the supreme, is still relevant in federal democratic Nepal.

Hence, on this historical day, we need to further strengthen national unity and involve ourselves towards building a prosperous, self-reliant and self-dependent economy, reads the message.