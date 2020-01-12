Weather Forecast January 12: Dense Fog In Terai Of Nepal

Weather Forecast January 12: Dense Fog In Terai Of Nepal

Jan. 12, 2020, 7:55 a.m.

Despite fair weather in the hill regions, Meteorological Forecasting Division forecasted that there will be dense fog to occur at many areas of the terai regions.

Although it is yet have any impact in Nepal, a Western Disturbance now lies over Afghanistan and adjoining areas. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation has formed South of the system.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

