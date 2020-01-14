Bhat Bhateni Store Found Guilty In Tax Evasion

Jan. 14, 2020, 7:29 a.m.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a case filed by Bhat Bhanteni Store challenging the decision of Department of Tax and Revenue to fine the company on charges of use of counterfeit bill.

A joint bench comprised of Justice Cholendra Shamser Jabara and Justice Prakash Kumar Dhungana concluded that the companies were guilty of tax evasion by rejecting the companies claim. The Supreme Court found the companies guilty by agreeing with the order of Revenue Judiciary.

The court convicted five companies including Bhat Bhateni Supermarket chain of evading taxes by using fake VAT bills. The Department of Tax and Revenue fined over 20 billion from these companies.

The apex court of the country on Monday made judgement on cases relating to the use of counterfeit VAT bills by five companies to evade tax.

The other companies convicted of tax evassion are Shankar Oxygen Gas Pvt. Ltd., Arun Intercontinental Traders, LIT Pvt. Ltd. and BS Baniya Store.

