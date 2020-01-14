COAS General Thapa Pays A Courtesy Call On President Of Bangladesh

Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Purna Chandra Thapa paid a courtesy call on President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday evening.
According to a press release issued by Information and Public Relation Directorate of Nepal Army, during the meeting, CoAS Thapa and Bangladeshi president held a talk on mutual benefits and the relationship between the two nations, according to the Directorate of Public Relations and Information (DPR&I).
Following the meeting, CoAS Thapa attended formal programs as set by the Embassy of Nepal. CoAS Thapa is currently on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh.
On Tuesday, General Thapa attended a wreath laying ceremony organized at Bangaldesh’s army memorial park at Shikha Anirban.
CoAS Thapa following the program was provided a guard of honour at Senakunja, an official convention centre of Bangladesh Armed Forces, Dhaka. Also, CoAS Thapa visited Armed Force Division and held separate talks with Bangladesh’s top military authorities.
