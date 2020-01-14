COAS General Thapa Pays A Courtesy Call On President Of Bangladesh

COAS General Thapa Pays A Courtesy Call On President Of Bangladesh

Jan. 14, 2020, 7:12 a.m.

Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Purna Chandra Thapa paid a courtesy call on President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday evening.

According to a press release issued by Information and Public Relation Directorate of Nepal Army, during the meeting, CoAS Thapa and Bangladeshi president held a talk on mutual benefits and the relationship between the two nations, according to the Directorate of Public Relations and Information (DPR&I).

Following the meeting, CoAS Thapa attended formal programs as set by the Embassy of Nepal. CoAS Thapa is currently on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, General Thapa attended a wreath laying ceremony organized at Bangaldesh’s army memorial park at Shikha Anirban.

CoAS Thapa following the program was provided a guard of honour at Senakunja, an official convention centre of Bangladesh Armed Forces, Dhaka. Also, CoAS Thapa visited Armed Force Division and held separate talks with Bangladesh’s top military authorities.

