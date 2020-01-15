China Continues To Support Cancer Nepal’s Health Sector: Ambassador Hou Yanqi

Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi has committed to support the health sector in Nepal. Speaking in a program organized at BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital here today, ambassador Hou expressed China's willingness to support in upgrading and advancing the hospital.

She added that the Chinese government was happy to continuing support to the hospital since its construction phase. According to Rashtriya Samachar Samiti, the Chinese ambassador said that the Chinese Medical Group was making its maximum efforts to provide advance medical treatment to cancer patients in Nepal from the hospital.

Similarly, Executive Director at the Hospital Dr Bijay Chandra Acharya has briefed the program about the current and future plan of the hospital. The hospital was constructed in Chinese support and is receiving medical and other supports from Chinese sides.

The program was organized on the 20th anniversary of Chinese medical support to the hospital. The hospital is a comprehensive cancer care center with 450 beds and equipped with diagnostic and therapeutic machine in the country reports RSS.