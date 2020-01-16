Nepal Airlines Is VNY 2020 Official Carrier Partner

Nepal Airlines Is VNY 2020 Official Carrier Partner

Jan. 16, 2020, 12:21 p.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is now the second carrier partner of the Visit Nepal 2020 Secretariat. Signing the seven point agreement, the secretariat has appointed NAC as its second official carrier partner.

According to a press release issued by NAC, the agreement was signed by Bachchu Narayan Shrestha, member secretary of VN 2020 Secretariat, and NAC official Archana Khadka at an event held at the secretariat.

NAC hope that the partnership with VNY 2020 Secretariat will be mutually beneficial. Under the the agreement, both parties will organize promotional programs in travel and tourism trade fairs and sales missions organised by the secretariat.

According to NAC, the agreement has also mentioned that both parties will promote each other’s websites on their homepages as well as put each other’s logos on their websites, letter pads, event banners and other official activities.

Similarly, NAC will play promotional videos of the campaign prepared by the VN 2020 Secretariat on setback screens of its aircraft. Likewise, NAC will also prepare promotional videos for the campaign that will be screened during the events organised by the secretariat.

NAC has also agreed to provide free tickets to travel and tour operators, celebrities, travelling to Nepal to attend events organised by the VN 2020 Secretariat.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COAS General Thapa Returned Completing A Visit To Bangladesh
Jan 16, 2020
Putin Nominates Mishustin For Prime Minister
Jan 16, 2020
The US House Of Representatives Sends Trump Impeachment To Senate
Jan 16, 2020
US, China Sings First Stage Of Trade Deal
Jan 16, 2020
Cloudy Weather Projected For Coming Three Days In Nepal
Jan 16, 2020

More on Tourism

Binod Chaudhary's Big Hospitality Bid By Newspapers 2 days, 7 hours ago
VNY 2020 Campaign Launched In Cairo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Visit Nepal 2020 Campaign Launched In Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Deepak Raj Joshi Among Nine Other Shortlisted For CEO Of NTB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
ONLINE TRAVEL AGGREGATOR Promoting Tourism By A Correspondent 1 week, 3 days ago
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Welcomes Visit Nepal Year 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Adieu To Murari Raj Sharma By Madan Kumar Bhattarai Jan 16, 2020
COAS General Thapa Returned Completing A Visit To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
Putin Nominates Mishustin For Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
The US House Of Representatives Sends Trump Impeachment To Senate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
US, China Sings First Stage Of Trade Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
Cloudy Weather Projected For Coming Three Days In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel