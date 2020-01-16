Nepal Airlines Is VNY 2020 Official Carrier Partner

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is now the second carrier partner of the Visit Nepal 2020 Secretariat. Signing the seven point agreement, the secretariat has appointed NAC as its second official carrier partner.

According to a press release issued by NAC, the agreement was signed by Bachchu Narayan Shrestha, member secretary of VN 2020 Secretariat, and NAC official Archana Khadka at an event held at the secretariat.

NAC hope that the partnership with VNY 2020 Secretariat will be mutually beneficial. Under the the agreement, both parties will organize promotional programs in travel and tourism trade fairs and sales missions organised by the secretariat.

According to NAC, the agreement has also mentioned that both parties will promote each other’s websites on their homepages as well as put each other’s logos on their websites, letter pads, event banners and other official activities.

Similarly, NAC will play promotional videos of the campaign prepared by the VN 2020 Secretariat on setback screens of its aircraft. Likewise, NAC will also prepare promotional videos for the campaign that will be screened during the events organised by the secretariat.

NAC has also agreed to provide free tickets to travel and tour operators, celebrities, travelling to Nepal to attend events organised by the VN 2020 Secretariat.