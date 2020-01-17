B & C Medical College Director Durga Prasai Faces Police Investigation

B & C Medical College Director Durga Prasai Faces Police Investigation

Jan. 17, 2020, 8:47 a.m.

Under a complain filed by Dr. Shree Krishna Giri, vice chair of Medical Education Commission, Police are in search of Durga Prasain, the Executive Director of Jhapa based B & C Medical College.

Police issued warrant to Prasain on the basis of a complaint lodged against him at the district administration for indecent behavior.

Deshsanchar reports citing District Police Office Bhaktapur that the police has started investigation on the basis of a complain. Deshsanhar reports that the drama of Dr. Giri and Prasai is a part of internal political disputes within ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

Earlier this month, Prasain had accused Vice-chair of Medical Education Commission Dr Shree Krishna Giri of demanding Rs 200 million from him for granting affiliation to his medical college.

In response, Giri had pressed charge for defamation against Durga Prasain. The Administration then issued order to the police to detain Prasain following legal actions sought by Giri.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

New ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa Assumed office today
Jan 17, 2020
India’s Space Agency ISRO Successfully Launched GSAT-30 Satellite
Jan 17, 2020
Russian President Putin Appoints Mikhail Mishustin As New Prime Minister
Jan 17, 2020
Light To Moderate Rate In many Places of Nepal
Jan 17, 2020
Korean Government And KOICA Sign Agreement To Support TVET Instructor
Jan 16, 2020

More on News

New ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa Assumed office today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Badminton Rackets Handed Over To The Nepal Badminton Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 27 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Returned Completing A Visit To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
World Bank Approves Additional Credit To support 86,000 New Households for Earthquake Housing Reconstruction in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Former Foreign Secretary Murari Raj Sharma Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
China Continues To Support Cancer Nepal’s Health Sector: Ambassador Hou Yanqi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

India’s Space Agency ISRO Successfully Launched GSAT-30 Satellite By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2020
Russian President Putin Appoints Mikhail Mishustin As New Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2020
Light To Moderate Rate In many Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2020
Korean Government And KOICA Sign Agreement To Support TVET Instructor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
Nepal Airlines Is VNY 2020 Official Carrier Partner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
Adieu To Murari Raj Sharma By Madan Kumar Bhattarai Jan 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel