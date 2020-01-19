Chitwan District Court Acquitted Television Presenter Rabi Lamichhhane

Chitwan District Court acquitted Television presenter Rabi Lamichhane on 19th Jan, Sunday.

Case of abetting journalist Saligram Pudasaini to suicide was filed against Lamichhne on 19th August at Chitwan District Court.

RSS report that Single bench of Justice Hemanta Rawal gave clean chit to journalist Lamichhane. Lamichhane was released on bail on 26th August.

Along with Lamichhane, the court has also acquitted Ashmita Karki, alias Ruku and Yubaraj Kandel.