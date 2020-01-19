Light Rain Likely To Occur In Eastern Region Of Nepal

Light Rain Likely To Occur In Eastern Region Of Nepal

Jan. 19, 2020, 7:34 a.m.

The Western Disturbance has now moved away in the eastward direction and effects are over in western and central region. However, there will be partly cloudy in the eastern region along with central and western hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern region.

However, another Western Disturbance will approach the hills (by January 20). Meteorologists say this will be a widespread activity spanning over two days. This system will affect the western region of Nepal, However,

With the incursion of northwesterly winds , the fog is a high probability in many parts of eastern and central terai. Due to high moisture content, moderate to dense fog is likely to be observed at several places in the plains.

