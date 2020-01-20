72nd Indian Army Day Celebrated In Nepal

Chief of Army Staff and Honorary General of Indian Army General Purna Chandra Thapa and said that the outstanding friendship and co-operation between the two armies epitomises the Nepal India relationship.

COAS General Thapa said this adreesing a function of the 72nd Indian Army Day at Indian Embassy premices. He was chief guest of the prorgram. The Embassy of India in Nepal organised a function on 19th Jan 2020 On the occasion of the 72nd Indian Army Day.

Speaking at the event Dr. Ajay Kumar, Charge d’ Affaires, Indian Embassy called the Indian Army bulwark of nation building. He also spoke about the unbreakable bond of Nepalese Gorkha soldiers joining the two countries and expressed gratitude for their selfless service and sacrifice. He also expressed India’s commitment to serve the Indian Army pensioners and their families residing in Nepal and to look after their health and well being and praised their efforts in nation building.

On this occasion, gallantry award winning Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army were also felicitated by the Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army and the Charge d’ Affaires of the Indian Embassy.

The event was attended by officers of the Nepali Army, Defence Attachés of various Embassies in Kathmandu, government and civilian dignities and officials of the Embassy of India.