IME-Global IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest 2076 Opens For Submission

IME-Global IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest 2076 has already opened for submission. Photo Journalist Club says, “We are happy to remind and invite you to enter in the Nepal's most awaited Photo Contest.

There are seven different categories in the completion. Those include Daily life, Wildlife and Nature, Culture and Tourism, News, Sports, Nepal Smiles and Photo Stories.

Participant shall send three pictures for each category but only two photos are allowed for Photo Stories category.

For Photo Story, a participant may enter up to two stories. Each story should have a minimum of 6 photographs and a maximum of 12 photographs.

For News category, photograph submitted must have been taken in between 14 th April 2018 to 13 April 2019.

