Light Rain And Snowfall In Western Region Of Nepal

Beginning with western Nepal where a western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore light rain and snow fall is s possible in some places of the Darchula, Mugu, Bajhang, Bajura, Humla, and Jumla Dolpa and Mustang regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the central and western high mountainous regions and at a few places of the eastern high mountainous region.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country.