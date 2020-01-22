Japan Provides Support To Build A Health Training Center

Japanese Assistance for Building a Health Training Center and Emergency Shelter

Jan. 22, 2020, 11:55 a.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract with Nona Koirala Smriti Pratisthan to build a health training center and emergency shelter in Biratnagar Municipality. The construction is expected to cost approximately NPR 12.19 million.

The project for building the training centre and emergency shelter facility in Biratnagar is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) of the Government of Japan.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador SAIGO said the project will help to promote the welfare and security of people in and around Biratnagar.

IMG_3299.JPG

Nona Koirala Smriti Pratisthan was established in 2008 and has been providing emergency relief and supporting public health activities in affected areas during natural disasters.

The Embassy of Japan believes that the project will contribute towards enhancing the friendship that exists between the people of Japan and Nepal.

