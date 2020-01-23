APRC Regional Conference Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Dr. GC

APRC Regional Conference Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Dr. GC

Jan. 23, 2020, 7:22 a.m.

Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Dr.Yubak Dhoj GC said that the forthcoming 35th Asia Pacific Regional Conference (APRC) is highly important for the developing countries like Nepal. He said that Nepal is also taking part in the conference with High Level Delegation.

Addressing a country level consultative meeting organized by FAO, Secretary Dr. GC said the government will prepare the country paper following the intense discussions with various stake holders. “

Organized by FAO of the United Nations, Dr. Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative for Nepal and Bhutan said that the APRC Regional Conference will share FAO’s work and experience on the specific regional priorities and areas of technical focus that will be discussed at the APRC gather feedback from a broad range of stakeholders on these technical and programmatic issues; foster greater ownership of the APRC outcomes; and promote a more inclusive dialogue between FAO and all stakeholders in food security, nutrition and agriculture in country.

82842786_484377832160973_1172240301863993344_n.jpg

He said that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is organizing the 35th session of the Asia and the Pacific Regional Conference (APRC) in Thimphu, Bhutan, from 17-20 February 2020.

“The APRC is an official forum held every two years, where Ministers and high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and other related Ministries of all Member States in the region meet to discuss challenges related to food security, nutrition and agriculture,” said Dr. Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative for Nepal and Bhutan

“In addition to discussing traditional agenda items such as current and emerging regional trends and challenges, the 35th session of the APRC will also discuss innovation and digital technologies that are helping to improve food security and nutrition, the new Director-General’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative, water management and other topics,” said Dr. Pipoppinyo.

He also said that for the first time FAO will hold country level consultations with key partners from the Government, Civil Society and Private Sector prior to the APRC.

Participated by senior officials from different government offices, civil society members, and representatives from UN Agencies, Dr. Binod Shah, and Assistant FAO representative presented on APRC.

83027106_617534772379900_2969637776837836800_n.jpg

Joint Secretary of Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Sushil Tiwari said that the government of Nepal is working to integrate agriculture development with irrigation. He said that the outcome of the regional conference will be highly importance for Nepal.

